First Alert Forecast: Nothing short of Summer-Like for Mother’s Day

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

Happy Sunday, and happy Mother’s Day to all of the moms out there!

Today will be a mostly sunny and hot afternoon with high temperatures climbing near 90 degrees.

A few pop-up storms will be possible for the afternoon and evening, so if you have late lunch or dinner plans, keeping an umbrella on standby isn’t a bad idea.

As we head into the week, a cold front will push into the area and stall just to our south across Central Georgia. This will keep rain chances elevated and temperatures cooler.

Monday and Tuesday as of now are both First Alerts as it looks like widespread rain and storms will be possible. Tuesday, an isolated storm or two could be strong to severe.

Thursday we will be watching through the week. Not only will it be fairly rainy, but some models hint we won’t make it out of the 60s through the afternoon-- considerably cooler than we have been.

Rain chances start to diminish Friday and into the weekend with highs back near 80 Saturday.

