Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

GBI identifies remains of Georgia woman, husband charged with murder

Photo of Georgia woman Mindi Kassotis
Photo of Georgia woman Mindi Kassotis(Georgia Bureau of Investigation)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 40-year-old man was arrested in Pennsylvania on Friday and faces multiple charges in connection to the death of his wife, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.

According to the GBI, Nicolas James Kassotis faces malice murder, tampering evidence, and removal of body parts from the scene of death charges.

His wife, Mindi Kassotis, was identified on May 11, according to the GBI.

“The Kassotis were living in Savannah at the time of Mindi’s death,” according to the GBI.

The GBI says the remains of Mindi Kassotis were found by hunters in the woods of the Portal Hunting Club near Jones Road on December 2, 2022. That is located near the City of Riceboro and Liberty and McIntosh County border, according to the GBI.

The GBI says they conducted multiple interviews including with Mindis’ family and obtained DNA swabs. FBI Atlanta, FBI Baltimore, U.S. Marshals Service East Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force-Lancaster Office, and other law enforcement agencies assisted in identifying the victim, GBI says.

Kassotis is being held at the Lancaster County Prison in Pennsylvania and is set to be extradited to Georgia, GBI says.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2017 file photo Young Thug attends the 3rd Annual Diamond Ball in New...
Young Thug’s lawyer confirms rapper was “evaluated”
Asia Calabrese-Lewis
Grandfather of 1-year-old found in Sandy Springs pond releases statement
Street Paws animal rescue
Over a dozen dogs rescued from ‘unsanitary’ conditions in need of forever home
Pandemic-era Title 42 restrictions have expired.
Legal help provided for immigrants moving to Georgia
Police sirens flashing generic photo 4
35-year-old man identified as deadly southwest Atlanta shooting victim

Latest News

The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
76-year-old man identified as deadly Coweta Co. shooting victim
Metal plate on DeKalb Ave
Crews to begin resurfacing problematic road in Atlanta, delays expected
Police respond to a scene with lights and sirens on.
Fulton Co. Medical Examiner identified girl who drowned in pool
Alzheimer's Association
List of ways to celebrate Mother’s Day if your mom has dementia