Hundreds demand action against gun violence ahead of Mother’s Day

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As officials said guns are leading the cause of death for children, teens, and young adults in America. A group called, “Moms Demand Action”, held a Mother’s Day of Action Rally at Piedmont Park on Saturday afternoon. Mothers, gun violence survivors, state lawmakers, and local leaders all came together for the event.

Organizers said over 500 people showed up, many of them saying they are fed up with gun violence. In fact, the group’s call to action was: ‘Fed Up with the endless cycle of gun violence’. They are now calling on lawmakers to reinstate the federal assault weapons ban.

“Legislators that are making these gun-friendly rules are the minority. We’re the majority. They need to listen to us. People are fed up with gun violence in our communities. We can’t take it anymore,” said James Russell, a volunteer, and gun violence survivor.

Organizers said the rally in Atlanta was one of more than 200 action events that happened across the country.

Many people at the event at Piedmont Park said they had personal experiences. A physician spoke to the crowd recounting the day a gunman opened fire at her place of work in Midtown last week.

Sharmaine Brown, a mother who lost her son in 2015, also spoke.

“I lost my son Jared in 2015,” she said. “Jared died after being struck by a stray bullet,” Brown said. “He was at work, gotten off from work and en route home, when a friend called him, invited him to the neighborhood cookout, and en route, shots were fired, and he died, “Brown said. “I’m a mother who can no longer sit on the sidelines and continue to watch the devastating effects that gun violence causes and has caused to family and it continues to happen every day. It’s not normal and we should not allow it to be normalized,” she said.

Just a few blocks away at Virginia and Highland Avenues, a group called “Neighbors for Action” also echoed the same things.

“We are a group of primarily moms, who in the last week have decided we are tired of sitting in silence. We’re tired of feeling so helpless and small in the face of gun violence,” said Sally Woods, Neighbors for Action Atlanta.

Both groups want an improvement in the state’s gun safety laws.

“I hope that our legislators, our governor, as well as Congress will pass the assault weapons ban,” Brown said.

State House Representative, Shea Roberts said she and her colleagues are working hard on four main bill proposals.

“Which are universal background checks, and safe storage for guns. Kids get access to it. So many kids are killed just by being able to get ahold of it,” Roberts said. “One I personally am leading on is the red flag bill, which allows a family member, law enforcement to petition the court if a family member or someone they know is in crisis, they temporarily prevent them from having access to guns,” she said.

“I am not an anti-second amendment,” Roberts said. “I am about common sense. gun safety laws.”

For now, some said they will continue to put pressure on Congress.

“As far as my Republican colleagues and Governor Kemp, they need to understand that we are not going away, that we are going to turn up the pressure,” Roberts said.

Brown said she will also continue her fight.

“I hope that they will get the message that we need change,” Brown said. “Laws need to be passed,” she added.

This week, Georgia democrats called on Governor Brian Kemp to call a special session at the state capitol on gun control. Atlanta News First reached out to the Governor’s Office. We’re still waiting to hear back.

