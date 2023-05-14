List of ways to celebrate Mother’s Day if your mom has dementia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Alzheimer’s Association of America has listed several ways to celebrate Mother’s Day if your mother or loved one lives with dementia.

The Alzheimer’s Association says you could reminisce together on special moments of your lives. You could also adapt old favorite traditions, create new memories, and give the gift of flowers for their therapeutic benefits.

You could also create your own Mother’s Day card.

