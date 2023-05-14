Mother’s Day event in Fulton County honors women who lost their child

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Sunday a Mother’s Day event in Fulton County honored women who lost a child to violence or unforeseen circumstances.

According to a press release, the event called “10th Annual Mother’s Day Brunch” was held by the Spread Love initiative to “empower people and their communities, and affect positive change through the power of love.”

“The event was a huge success, and we are hoping to duplicate that same success with outings geared towards support for families,” the press release stated.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.