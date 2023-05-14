Rockdale man shot in head, 2 suspects at large, deputies say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Deputies are investigating a shooting in Rockdale on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, deputies located a 45-year-old man with three gunshots to the head inside his residence on Fountain Crest Drive. The victim was barely breathing and later was transported to the hospital in critical condition, deputies said.

There is no information on what led up to the shooting. Deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle of interest for the two suspects.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.