2 injured, 1 arrested after shooting in DeKalb County

The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.(MGN)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A shooting inside a vehicle left two men injured in DeKalb County on Sunday evening. A third man was arrested, police said.

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, the victims and the arrested man may have been involved in a theft at a nearby liquor store.

When officers responded to the 3800 block of Flat Shoals Parkway in reference to a vehicle accident and a person shot, they located the two men who had gunshot wounds. They were both transported by EMS to area hospitals in serious condition.

This is an active investigation and detectives are on the scene conducting interviews.

