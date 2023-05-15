2 injured, 1 arrested after shooting in DeKalb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A shooting inside a vehicle left two men injured in DeKalb County on Sunday evening. A third man was arrested, police said.

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, the victims and the arrested man may have been involved in a theft at a nearby liquor store.

When officers responded to the 3800 block of Flat Shoals Parkway in reference to a vehicle accident and a person shot, they located the two men who had gunshot wounds. They were both transported by EMS to area hospitals in serious condition.

This is an active investigation and detectives are on the scene conducting interviews.

