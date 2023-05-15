Positively Georgia
26-year-old shot during suspected car break-in, police say

By Miles Montgomery
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 26-year-old man was shot after police say he may have “interrupted a car break-in” on Monday afternoon.

Atlanta Police officers responded to the 300 block of Peters Street SW around 4:25 p.m. Officers found the victim with a gunshot wound. The extent of his injuries is not known.

The shooting remains under investigation and it is unclear if police know who the suspect is that fired the shots and may have been breaking into the car.

This is a developing story. Return for updates.

