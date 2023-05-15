Positively Georgia
530 grams of methamphetamine found at Lumpkin County home, man charged

Lumpkin County drug bust
Lumpkin County drug bust(Lumpkin County Sheriff's Office)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LUMPKIN COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A drug search in Lumpkin County uncovered 530 grams of methamphetamine, according to the Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office.

The Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office searched a home at 249 Wildflower Trail on May 8. The search revealed 530 grams of methamphetamine and “a large amount of prop U.S. currency.”

Shaun Edward Cleveland was charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possession of drug-related objects after the search.

