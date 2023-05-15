Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

AAA projects a busy summer travel season during Memorial Day weekend

AAA projects a busy summer travel season
By Bridget Spencer
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Pack your patience if you are traveling for Memorial Day weekend because you are not alone.

AAA projects 1.3 million Georgians are traveling 50 miles or more from home this year.

That is actually 86,000 more people than last year, exceeding pre-pandemic numbers.

Since more people are eager to get out of the house, AAA said air travel for Georgians is also going to be increasing over the holiday weekend and through the summer, so that means getting to the airport early.

With more cars on the road, AAA is reminding everyone about some safety tips. One crucial tip is to move over when you see any disabled car or emergency vehicle on the side of the road. That one step could save a life.

“People are comfortable, and it looks like some of the concerns we saw around the pandemic are erased. Vendors, companies, cruises have now removed restrictions. This is going to be a very busy summer for traveling,” said Garrett Townsend, public affairs director, AAA The Auto Club Group.

With so many hitting the road, safety is of utmost importance.

Be sure to check tire pressure and oil so you don’t get left stranded on the side of the road. You can also take your car to the mechanic before hitting the road to be safe.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Georgia woman Mindi Kassotis
GBI identifies remains of Georgia woman, husband charged with murder
The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
76-year-old man identified as deadly Coweta Co. shooting victim
FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2017 file photo Young Thug attends the 3rd Annual Diamond Ball in New...
Young Thug’s lawyer confirms rapper was “evaluated”
Police respond to a scene with lights and sirens on.
Fulton Co. Medical Examiner identified girl who drowned in pool
Asia Calabrese-Lewis
Grandfather of 1-year-old found in Sandy Springs pond releases statement

Latest News

The person of interest in a theft at Hartsfield Jackson.
Atlanta police looking for person of interest in theft, assault
Exterminators are spraying (Source:WALB)
Atlanta ranked No. 3 worst city in U.S. for pest problems, according to study
Man wanted for alleged watch theft
Police searching for man accused of grab-and-go at Sugarloaf Mills Mall
Lumpkin County drug bust
530 grams of methamphetamine found at Lumpkin County home, man charged
Fayetteville narcotics bust
Cocaine, MDMA seized during Fayetteville traffic stop