AAA projects a busy summer travel season during Memorial Day weekend

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Pack your patience if you are traveling for Memorial Day weekend because you are not alone.

AAA projects 1.3 million Georgians are traveling 50 miles or more from home this year.

That is actually 86,000 more people than last year, exceeding pre-pandemic numbers.

Since more people are eager to get out of the house, AAA said air travel for Georgians is also going to be increasing over the holiday weekend and through the summer, so that means getting to the airport early.

With more cars on the road, AAA is reminding everyone about some safety tips. One crucial tip is to move over when you see any disabled car or emergency vehicle on the side of the road. That one step could save a life.

“People are comfortable, and it looks like some of the concerns we saw around the pandemic are erased. Vendors, companies, cruises have now removed restrictions. This is going to be a very busy summer for traveling,” said Garrett Townsend, public affairs director, AAA The Auto Club Group.

With so many hitting the road, safety is of utmost importance.

Be sure to check tire pressure and oil so you don’t get left stranded on the side of the road. You can also take your car to the mechanic before hitting the road to be safe.

