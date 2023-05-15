Anonymous donor helps Salvation Army keep Atlanta’s seniors cool during summer

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta’s extreme heat can be deadly and financial barriers may make it difficult for some people to afford repairs to their air conditioners, but the Salvation Army is helping by giving away free fans.

The Salvation Army’s Kroc Center along Dewey Street in Atlanta is one of 15 locations in the metro where anyone can stop by to pick up a free fan. The free box fans are made possible thanks to a donor-advised fund through the Atlanta Jewish Foundation at the Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta.

The anonymous donor has been giving the Salvation Army hundreds of fans every year for more than 30 years.

“A lot of times, air conditioners go out, and they come in handy, those times get hard for our families. And they also benefit the clubs because sometimes our air goes out,” said Quinnetta Scruggs of the Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club.

Virlyn Bunn of Atlanta visits the Kroc Center weekly. She volunteers and attends worship services at the center. This year, she received a free fan.

“The ones who have gotten it, really, really do appreciate them. And basically, that’s it, you know they appreciate that the community is able to get the fans and that the community center is able to distribute the fans,” said Bunn.

Free fans are still available, but they are limited, with a total of 1,500 fans. You’re asked to call ahead to your local Salvation Army community center. You can find contact information on their website here.

If you need help paying your utility bill, the Home Energy Assistance Program is available for eligible families throughout Georgia.

You can find information on HEAP here.

