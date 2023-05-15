Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Atlanta police looking for person of interest in theft, assault

The person of interest in a theft at Hartsfield Jackson.
The person of interest in a theft at Hartsfield Jackson.(Atlanta Police Department)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a theft on March 10.

The man reportedly stole a woman’s property at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and touched her leg without her consent. The man is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information should contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477). There is a $2,000 reward for information.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Georgia woman Mindi Kassotis
GBI identifies remains of Georgia woman, husband charged with murder
The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
76-year-old man identified as deadly Coweta Co. shooting victim
FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2017 file photo Young Thug attends the 3rd Annual Diamond Ball in New...
Young Thug’s lawyer confirms rapper was “evaluated”
Police respond to a scene with lights and sirens on.
Fulton Co. Medical Examiner identified girl who drowned in pool
Asia Calabrese-Lewis
Grandfather of 1-year-old found in Sandy Springs pond releases statement

Latest News

Exterminators are spraying (Source:WALB)
Atlanta ranked No. 3 worst city in U.S. for pest problems, according to study
Man wanted for alleged watch theft
Police searching for man accused of grab-and-go at Sugarloaf Mills Mall
Lumpkin County drug bust
530 grams of methamphetamine found at Lumpkin County home, man charged
Fayetteville narcotics bust
Cocaine, MDMA seized during Fayetteville traffic stop