Atlanta police looking for person of interest in theft, assault

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a theft on March 10.

The man reportedly stole a woman’s property at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and touched her leg without her consent. The man is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information should contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477). There is a $2,000 reward for information.

