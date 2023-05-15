Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Atlanta ranked No. 3 worst city in U.S. for pest problems, according to study

The U.S Census Bureau’s American Community Survey says, “Even just living near other structures in disrepair can make pest encounters more likely.”
Exterminators are spraying (Source:WALB)
Exterminators are spraying (Source:WALB)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A new study has found that Atlanta is ranked the No. 3 worst city in the United States with pest problems.

Researchers at Athomepros.com point to the slow recovery in new construction after the Great Recession, zoning regulations, the impacts of inflation on building materials and a lack of supplies as leading causes of people living in older homes.

707,313 total homes in the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta metro area have pest problems, according to the study. Researchers found that 27.7 percent of homes in the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta metro area have cockroaches, and 4.3 percent of homes in the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta metro area have signs of mice or rats.

According to the U.S Census Bureau’s American Community Survey, “pest problems can be a major concern for households living in older or dilapidated homes. Damaged roofs, walls, windows, or foundations all substantially increase the likelihood that a household will encounter pests. Even just living near other structures in disrepair can make pest encounters more likely. People who live within half a block of an abandoned building are over three times more likely to have a pest problem.”

National Association of Home Builders says one in 10 U.S. homes have been built since 2010 and “more than one-third of owner-occupied homes today are more than 50 years old.”

The study also finds that nearly 1 in every 10 homes built before the year 1940 have been called “inadequate.”

“Data from the U.S. Census Bureau reveals that around 6.7 million homes, or 5.2 percent of all housing units, are classified as moderately or severely inadequate. Inadequate housing units are those that do not meet basic requirements for plumbing, heating, electricity, wiring, or upkeep.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Georgia woman Mindi Kassotis
GBI identifies remains of Georgia woman, husband charged with murder
The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
76-year-old man identified as deadly Coweta Co. shooting victim
FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2017 file photo Young Thug attends the 3rd Annual Diamond Ball in New...
Young Thug’s lawyer confirms rapper was “evaluated”
Police respond to a scene with lights and sirens on.
Fulton Co. Medical Examiner identified girl who drowned in pool
Asia Calabrese-Lewis
Grandfather of 1-year-old found in Sandy Springs pond releases statement

Latest News

The person of interest in a theft at Hartsfield Jackson.
Atlanta police looking for person of interest in theft, assault
Man wanted for alleged watch theft
Police searching for man accused of grab-and-go at Sugarloaf Mills Mall
Lumpkin County drug bust
530 grams of methamphetamine found at Lumpkin County home, man charged
Fayetteville narcotics bust
Cocaine, MDMA seized during Fayetteville traffic stop