Atlanta ranked No. 3 worst city in U.S. for pest problems, according to study

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A new study has found that Atlanta is ranked the No. 3 worst city in the United States with pest problems.

Researchers at Athomepros.com point to the slow recovery in new construction after the Great Recession, zoning regulations, the impacts of inflation on building materials and a lack of supplies as leading causes of people living in older homes.

707,313 total homes in the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta metro area have pest problems, according to the study. Researchers found that 27.7 percent of homes in the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta metro area have cockroaches, and 4.3 percent of homes in the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta metro area have signs of mice or rats.

According to the U.S Census Bureau’s American Community Survey, “pest problems can be a major concern for households living in older or dilapidated homes. Damaged roofs, walls, windows, or foundations all substantially increase the likelihood that a household will encounter pests. Even just living near other structures in disrepair can make pest encounters more likely. People who live within half a block of an abandoned building are over three times more likely to have a pest problem.”

National Association of Home Builders says one in 10 U.S. homes have been built since 2010 and “more than one-third of owner-occupied homes today are more than 50 years old.”

The study also finds that nearly 1 in every 10 homes built before the year 1940 have been called “inadequate.”

“Data from the U.S. Census Bureau reveals that around 6.7 million homes, or 5.2 percent of all housing units, are classified as moderately or severely inadequate. Inadequate housing units are those that do not meet basic requirements for plumbing, heating, electricity, wiring, or upkeep.”

