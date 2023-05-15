Publix shopping center given ‘all clear’ after bomb threat in Duluth
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Duluth police responded to reports of a bomb threat in a Publix shopping center off Buford Highway Monday afternoon.
Publix and surrounding businesses at the shopping center at 2750 Buford Highway were evacuated “as a precaution,” they said.
At around 2:45 p.m., officers gave the “all clear” and said no bomb was found. They said they are continuing to investigate, however.
This is a developing story. Return for updates.
Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.