Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Cobb County high school students train for careers as 911 dispatchers

Dispatchers respond to more than 800,000 calls for help every year and need to fill 15 vacant positions.
By Adam Murphy
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There is a sense of urgency inside Cobb County’s emergency 911 center. Dispatchers respond to more than 800,000 calls for help every year and need to fill 15 vacant positions.

“It kind of starts here. If you need help you call and you get us, so we need people to answer that career path and answer that call,” Cobb County 911 Training Coordinator Leighann Schultz said.

To recruit emergency responders, Cobb County 911 officials teamed up with Osborne High School in Marietta to offer a 40-hour training course to students interested in a public safety career.

“When we heard about it, I was very interested because I wanted to be part of something that was going to give me a job opportunity after high school,” Osborne High School senior Cesia Diaz said.

The program is the first of its kind in metro Atlanta and all 14 students enrolled passed the class. Two of them have applied for jobs.

“So, the reason I applied is because being a dispatcher is not just answering calls, it’s not just that. They play many roles,” Diaz said.

“It introduces them to what 911 is and how they can make a career out of it. It’s not just a secretary service or an answering service for the responders, it’s a profession,” Schultz said.

To be eligible for a job in the 911 center you must be 18 years old with at least a high school degree. Starting salary is just over $48,000.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Georgia woman Mindi Kassotis
GBI identifies remains of Georgia woman, husband charged with murder
The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
76-year-old man identified as deadly Coweta Co. shooting victim
FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2017 file photo Young Thug attends the 3rd Annual Diamond Ball in New...
Young Thug’s lawyer confirms rapper was “evaluated”
Police respond to a scene with lights and sirens on.
Fulton Co. Medical Examiner identified girl who drowned in pool
Asia Calabrese-Lewis
Grandfather of 1-year-old found in Sandy Springs pond releases statement

Latest News

Photo of Ford Explorer that slammed into preschool in Gainesville
SUV slams into school over weekend, causing extensive damage
Body recovered after weekend boat crash, officials say
1 charged with boating under the influence in deadly Jackson Lake crash
1 charged with boating under the influence in deadly Jackson Lake crash
New law will provide Georgians with more river access
New law will provide Georgians with more river access