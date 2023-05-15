Positively Georgia
Cocaine, MDMA seized during Fayetteville traffic stop

Fayetteville narcotics bust
Fayetteville narcotics bust(Fayette County Sheriff's Office)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A traffic stop in Fayetteville uncovered over 25 grams of cocaine, the sheriff’s office said.

A Fayette County deputy stopped a car for multiple traffic violations just before 1 a.m. May 9. They requested a narcotics sweep, which came back positive.

The search revealed 26 grams of cocaine, 27 grams of MDMA, a digital scale, multiple cards containing narcotic residue and a firearm.

The driver faces charges of traffic offenses, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a crime, possession of amphetamines, possession and sale of cocaine, possession/use of drug-related objects, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

