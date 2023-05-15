Deputy hurt, another person missing in boat crash

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Crews are working to find a person who went missing after a boat crash Sunday night on Jackson Lake, the Butts County Sheriff’s Office said. One of their deputies was also hurt in the crash and is in the intensive care unit.

There was only one boat involved in the accident and it happened on the Jasper County side of the lake, they said.

“I would ask for continued prayers for the families of both involved and pray God will bring them peace and comfort during this most difficult time,” the sheriff’s office wrote on social media. “I would ask that you keep the deputies and firefighters currently working to recover the body of this beloved person in our community.”

No other information was released.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.