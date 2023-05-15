Positively Georgia
DFCS: Unhoused and unsafe

Several Atlanta News First Investigates reports uncovered the practice of housing teens in government offices for weeks or months without a bed or going to school.
A follow-up CBS46 Investigates report uncovers more disturbing details about the practice of...
A follow-up CBS46 Investigates report uncovers more disturbing details about the practice of office-hoteling.
By Ciara Cummings
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A series of long Atlanta News First Investigates uncovered the practice of office hoteling: housing teens in Department of Family and Children Services (DFCS) offices for weeks or even months without a bed and without going to school. Numerous police reports documented kids doing drugs, fighting each other, fighting workers, and running away.

Atlanta News First Investigates also has revealed Georgia’s foster care system is overburdened.

Here is our continuing coverage of this issue:

