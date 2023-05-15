DFCS: Unhoused and unsafe
Several Atlanta News First Investigates reports uncovered the practice of housing teens in government offices for weeks or months without a bed or going to school.
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A series of long Atlanta News First Investigates uncovered the practice of office hoteling: housing teens in Department of Family and Children Services (DFCS) offices for weeks or even months without a bed and without going to school. Numerous police reports documented kids doing drugs, fighting each other, fighting workers, and running away.
Atlanta News First Investigates also has revealed Georgia’s foster care system is overburdened.
Here is our continuing coverage of this issue:
- Woman pleaded for DFCS help before child dies in fatal fire
- Georgia foster care reform bill passed by state House of Representatives
- Senate passes bill reforming Georgia’s foster care custody
- Housing foster kids in county offices, hotels may soon end
- Jon Ossoff, Marsha Blackburn demanding answers from Georgia DFCS
- Unfit for living: Why kids under DFCS care were housed in offices
Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.