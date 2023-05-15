FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mostly cloudy, pop-up storms today
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - We’ll see mostly cloudy skies in north Georgia today with pop-up storms possible this afternoon and evening.
Monday’s summary
High - 83°
Normal high - 81°
Chance of rain - 40%
What you need to know
Today won’t be quite as hot with afternoon temperatures in the low 80s, instead of the 90s we saw Sunday. Pop-up storms will be possible this afternoon and evening with a coverage of 40%.
FIRST ALERT for rain, storms Tuesday
A cool front will move into north Georgia on Tuesday, which will lead to a higher coverage of rain Tuesday afternoon and evening. There’s also the potential of isolated strong storms Tuesday evening.
It will be mostly dry Wednesday through Friday with only a slight chance of rain each day. After Tuesday, our next best chance of rain will arrive on Saturday.
Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.