FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mostly cloudy, pop-up storms today

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - We’ll see mostly cloudy skies in north Georgia today with pop-up storms possible this afternoon and evening.

Monday’s summary

High - 83°

Normal high - 81°

Chance of rain - 40%

What you need to know

Today won’t be quite as hot with afternoon temperatures in the low 80s, instead of the 90s we saw Sunday. Pop-up storms will be possible this afternoon and evening with a coverage of 40%.

Forecast map for 6 p.m. Monday (Atlanta News First)

FIRST ALERT for rain, storms Tuesday

A cool front will move into north Georgia on Tuesday, which will lead to a higher coverage of rain Tuesday afternoon and evening. There’s also the potential of isolated strong storms Tuesday evening.

Forecast map for 9 p.m. Tuesday (Atlanta News First)

Severe Weather Outlook for Tuesday (Atlanta News First)

It will be mostly dry Wednesday through Friday with only a slight chance of rain each day. After Tuesday, our next best chance of rain will arrive on Saturday.

