FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms tonight, severe storms possible Tuesday

By Patrick Pete
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Showers and thunderstorms are beginning to move through parts of north Georgia this afternoon -- and those storms will move southeastward towards the metro over the course of this evening. These storms have been sub-severe, but 40mph winds, small hail, and frequent lightning will be possible in the strongest storms. Temperatures will be on the mild side overnight and areas of dense of fog will be possible for the morning drive.

Heavy rain, small hail and lightning embedded in stronger storms
Patchy dense fog is likely Tuesday morning,
FIRST ALERT for rain, storms Tuesday

Level 1 out of 5 risk for severe storms for a large part of our area tomorrow.
A cold front will approach our area tomorrow and bring the chance for storms. The Storm Prediction Center has placed a large portion of our area under a Marginal Risk (Level 1 out of 5) for severe storms. A smaller portion of our area is under a Slight Risk (Level 2 out of 5). Regardless of the threat level our primary concerns with any storms that become severe will be damaging wind gusts, heavy rain, and frequent lightning. The storms will begin firing up early afternoon and will linger through late evening.

Some severe storms possible Tuesday afternoon/evening.
This cold front will stall out to our south through the middle of the week and keep rain chances around through Thursday. Looks like the best chance for rain at that point will be for areas along and south of I-20. If you’re looking ahead to the weekend and trying to make plans for outdoor activities, it looks like Sunday will be the best shot at a dry forecast.

Level 1 out of 5 risk for severe storms tomorrow
