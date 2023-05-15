Positively Georgia
Hundreds pour into City Hall, rallying against Atlanta safety training center

People lined the City Hall atrium stairs and along hallways waiting to give public comment during Monday’s Council meeting.
By Patrick Quinn
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Hundreds of people poured into Atlanta City Hall Monday showing their opposition to the development of the planned public safety training center.

Critics refer to the project as ‘Cop City.’

“The people of the city of Atlanta and DeKalb County have come out to say that we do not want Cop City,” said Keyanna Jones.

“And we’re urging this City Council to stop any further funding of this project,” said Jones.

People lined the City Hall atrium stairs and along hallways waiting to give public comment during Monday’s Council meeting.

“I think it clearly shows that the public has no interest in this project and that this is not something the city should be invested in,” said Decatur resident Linzie Taylor.

“The line was out the door before, and as it continued to go in, it just continued to get longer. It’s not of public interest it seems like, at least to me,” said Taylor.

City officials and Atlanta Police leadership have continually stressed that the facility is needed to help train and recruit police officers.

While not on the agenda, the Council is expected to address public financing of the project.

One councilmember told Atlanta News First that a resolution is set to be proposed that will outline how much and where in the budget that money will be allocated.

When the project was initially approved in 2021, the Council agreed to commit $30 million of City funds. The Atlanta Police Foundation would be responsible for the remaining $60 million of the project.

This resolution would have to be approved in Council committees before it can return to the full council for an official vote.

That vote is anticipated to occur at a Council meeting June 5.

There were 288 people who signed up to give public comment, a process that is expected to last 9 hours.

Site work on the project in DeKalb County began Feb. 6 according to the latest presentation at the Community Stakeholders Advisory Council.

This process includes the clearing of trees.

The soft opening of the site is projected for Dec. 20.

