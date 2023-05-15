Metro-Atlanta non-profit looking to raise $10,000 to help mom’s escape homelessness

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s a gift for moms that could change their lives forever. CaringWorks, Inc. launched a Mother’s Day campaign on May 1st, to help mothers escape homelessness.

“Our Mother’s Day campaign is something I’m actually really pleased and proud about. I think that we don’t recognize the work that it takes to support and preserve families and in particular, moms,” said Carol Collard, Founder and CEO of CaringWorks, Inc. “One of the ways that we are celebrating Mother’s Day is to call attention to women who have gone through recovery, who are rebuilding their lives and trying to be the best moms that they can be, and this campaign is our way of highlighting them and also supporting our efforts to serve them,” she said.

The goal organization helps individuals with housing, behavioral health, employment, and much more.

“We are one of Atlanta’s leading permanent supportive housing providers and we provide affordable housing, case management, and other relative supportive services to assist individuals who are experiencing chronic homelessness. Most of those individuals are people with mental health disorders and addiction or the combination,” Collard said.

With their first-ever Mother’s Day campaign, Collard said she hopes to raise $10,000.

“Our goal this year is $10,000 and we have different categories or levels that people can support,” Collard said. “For example, $100 will pay for an hour of therapy. $500 will furnish an apartment. We have $150 that will buy a week’s worth of groceries, and there are other levels and other ways that you can support,” she said.

Collard said they want to help more families.

“Right now, we have 75 families that we serve and that translates into about 160 children,” Collard said. “One of the things that we are expecting to do is to expand our footprint in serving families,” she said.

The group has been able to help Amber Burns, who has faced many challenges over the past 13 years.

“I have just gotten my own apartment and since then, CaringWorks has been there just about every step of the way to help me set goals. They helped me get my apartment furnished for me and my two children and I’m achieving the goals that we’re setting,” she said.

Burns’ journey wasn’t easy before she received help from CaringWorks.

“I have faced homelessness and drug addiction. I lived many years in drug addiction, and I also had some domestic violence before I came into CaringWorks,” Burns said. “So, my drug addiction lasted for 13 years and due to my addiction, I faced homelessness for about 10 years out of 13,” Burns said. “At some point, I knew that this wasn’t something that I wanted for my life and I could do better, but I didn’t know how to stop using,” she said.

Burns even wrote a letter to her daughter making a promise.

“When I was pregnant with my first daughter, my first pregnancy, it was Mother’s Day and she was due the next month and I didn’t have her in my arms yet but I did write her a letter and I said that I would be there for her throughout her life and that I would take care of her and do all the things mothers should do,” she said. “You know I would prepare a safe home for her and I would teach her everything I know, and that was right before she was born, but sadly the drug addiction took a lot of that away from me, and I felt like I wasn’t capable of giving her those things because not long after she was born, I went back to using drugs again,” Burns said.

In 2019, Burns said she reached out to CaringWorks to get help.

“I got introduced to CaringWorks through the recovering program that I became a part of,” she said. “And through them, I was awarded a transitional housing program for six more months at the treatment center. So, that was set in place and helped me save money to be able to put me and my children in our new home, in our apartment,” Burns said.

Looking back now, Burns said she’s grateful for the help she received from the organization.

“I just want to say thank you to caring works and everyone that has helped them help us because without them. It would be a lot harder,” Burns said.

Now, Collard hopes with the support of the community, it will help create more success stories like Burns.

“Please let us help you. Please know that you are worthy most important, that you are worthy of being helped,” Collard said. “Any of you in the viewing audience that hear my voice please know, that Amber is a beautiful illustration of what happens when you care. The change that can be made in someone’s life when you care,” she added.

Organizers said they welcome donations of any size to help more mothers.

“Donations can be made in honor or memory of your mother at http://www.caringworksinc.org/mothersday.”

