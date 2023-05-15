Positively Georgia
Milton hosts events supporting National Police Week

The North Fulton County community gathers in Roswell to commemorate Peace Officers Memorial Day(Atlanta News First)
By Rebekka Schramm
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Milton Police Department is hosting several events this week aimed at raising awareness and remembering those who gave their lives in the line of duty.

In 1962, President John F. Kennedy designated May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day and the week this date falls, as Police Week. This year, National Police Week is May 14-20. During the week, communities across the country hold events honoring, remembering, and supporting law enforcement officers.

On Monday, officers from Roswell, Milton, Johns Creek, and Alpharetta joined civilians at Roswell Area Park for a ceremony to remember the Georgia officers who died in the line of duty in 2022.

Organizers in Milton invite the public to join them at the following events:

Monday, 5/15:

· Fallen Officer Ceremony (Roswell Area Park) 10-11 a.m.

· Secure Shredding Event (Milton PD, 13690 Highway 9) 2-4 p.m.

Tuesday, 5/16:

· #BackTheBlue Blood Drive (Stonecreek Church 13540 Highway 9) 2-7 p.m.

Thursday, 5/18:

· Coffee with a Cop (Bloom Roadside, 15260 Hopewell Rd.) 9-11 a.m.

Friday, 5/19:

· Annual Awards Ceremony (Milton PD, 13690 Highway 9) 3-4 p.m.

