Mom holds this Mother’s Day close to her heart after her toddler’s health scare

MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - When he was first born three years ago, everything about 3-year-old Channing Ogando seemed normal, until he was about six months old.

“We didn’t know what was going on, he had a high fever,” said Maria Gordon, Channing’s mother.

He also began breathing very fast and was told he had asthma, and his mom said he was severe enough to be put on adult medication. In fact, they’ve almost lost him.

“Acute respiratory failure and that’s when his body basically tried to shut down, well, his lungs,” said Gordon.

Gordon said his asthma has led to more than 20 hospital visits, some even scarier than others. That is why this Mother’s Day is extra special for Channing’s brother, his mother, and his grandmother.

“I’m happy he gets to spend another Mother’s Day with me because I never know what the next day can bring,” said Gordon.

Gordon said she lost a close friend to the same condition.

“I feel like I’m looking at my future when I see him, and knowing my friend was lost to this exact problem,” she said.

Channing’s grandmother said sometimes she also feels defeated and helpless, especially during hospital visits.

“He’s been in there 24 or more times just to try to do something we all take for granted, which is breathe, that’s all he wants to do is breathe,” said Rae Gordon.

But this family will continue to keep their faith and hope alive as they celebrate this Mother’s Day.

“Sometimes it’s a thankless job but it’s a rewarding job. I say to the moms, stay strong, we believe in you, there is a support system out here, there is a support network out here for everyone,” said Rae Gordon.

