Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Mom killed by stray bullet while prom dress shopping with daughter, police say

Ana Moreno (left) was killed by a stray bullet while she was shopping for prom dresses with her...
Ana Moreno (left) was killed by a stray bullet while she was shopping for prom dresses with her daughter in Dallas, police said.(GoFundMe)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (Gray News) – A mother was killed by a stray bullet while she was shopping for prom dresses with her daughter in Dallas, police said.

According to Dallas police, the shooting that happened Saturday afternoon killed 39-year-old Ana Moreno and left three others injured.

Investigators determined that people in two vehicles unrelated to Moreno were shooting at one another. One of the stray bullets hit Moreno while she was passing by in her own vehicle.

Police determined Moreno was an innocent bystander.

Moreno and three male victims were all taken to local hospitals. Moreno died from her injuries, and the three men remain in critical condition, police said.

According to a GoFundMe page that is raising money for her funeral costs, Moreno was driving with her daughter to pick up her prom dress.

The page said Moreno leaves behind a son and two daughters.

Police said there are no suspects in custody related to this shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Frank Serra at 214-662-4552 or by email at frank.serra@dallaspolice.gov.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Georgia woman Mindi Kassotis
GBI identifies remains of Georgia woman, husband charged with murder
The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
76-year-old man identified as deadly Coweta Co. shooting victim
FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2017 file photo Young Thug attends the 3rd Annual Diamond Ball in New...
Young Thug’s lawyer confirms rapper was “evaluated”
Police respond to a scene with lights and sirens on.
Fulton Co. Medical Examiner identified girl who drowned in pool
Asia Calabrese-Lewis
Grandfather of 1-year-old found in Sandy Springs pond releases statement

Latest News

A family continues to mourn a loved one killed in the Laguna Heights, Texas, tornado.
'We were in shock': Father of newborn killed in tornado, family says
Anthony Miller (top) and Cemeka Mitchem (bottom)
South Carolina deputies discover 1.5K grams of cocaine in ‘fake pregnancy belly’
FILE - Cattle graze along a section of the Missouri River that includes the Upper Missouri...
Biden plan would open leases to conservation, not just drilling and grazing
A New Era: Fort Benning to Fort Moore
A New Era: Fort Benning to Fort Moore