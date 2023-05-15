Positively Georgia
Police searching for man accused of grab-and-go at Sugarloaf Mills Mall

Man wanted for alleged watch theft
Man wanted for alleged watch theft(Gwinnett County Police Department)
By Mariya Murrow
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gwinnett County police are asking for your help finding a man accused of stealing from a local jewelry store.

According to investigators, an unnamed man was captured on video allegedly stealing a $2,000 watch from a Kay Jewelers at Sugarloaf Mills Mall.

Surveillance video shows the man entering the store, trying on the watch and then running out without paying.

He is described as tall and slim in build and has a beard. Police say he was last seen wearing a white Lakers jersey with the number six on it, a tan bucket hat, white or tan pants, and gray sneakers.

If anyone has any information, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. Anonymous reports can be made to Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or by clicking here. A cash reward is available for any information that leads to an arrest.

