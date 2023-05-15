Sandy Springs mother charged in death of 1-year-old daughter due in court

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Sandy Springs woman accused of killing her 1-year-old baby girl is set to face a judge and get hit with an upgraded murder charge Monday.

Asia Calabrese-Lewis faces several charges, including malice murder and cruelty to children. She’s been in the Fulton County Jail ever since the body of her 23-month-old daughter, Nirvana Oliver, was found in a retention pond Thursday night.

According to the arrest warrant, Calabrese-Lewis was seen on surveillance video with her 1-year-old walking into the water on Concourse Parkway. The warrant says Calabrese-Lewis was later seen walking back toward Peachtree Dunwoody Road without the child. Investigators say she was then found naked and having some sort of episode.

“They live in the area, the father showed up was there with us, asked where the child was, and she responded with something along the lines of at the bottom of the pool,” said Sgt. Matt McGinnis, Sandy Springs Police Department. “It’s the worst part of this job. We all get into policing for a lot of different reasons, and none of them are to handle this type of call.”

The Department of Family and Children Services said they received a report of suspected abuse the day before baby Nirvana’s death and tried to visit the home for a welfare check the day of the tragedy. They are working with the police on this investigation.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.