Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Sandy Springs mother charged in death of 1-year-old daughter due in court

Sandy Springs mother accused of killing toddler due in court
By Jennifer Lifsey and Bridget Spencer
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Sandy Springs woman accused of killing her 1-year-old baby girl is set to face a judge and get hit with an upgraded murder charge Monday.

Asia Calabrese-Lewis faces several charges, including malice murder and cruelty to children. She’s been in the Fulton County Jail ever since the body of her 23-month-old daughter, Nirvana Oliver, was found in a retention pond Thursday night.

According to the arrest warrant, Calabrese-Lewis was seen on surveillance video with her 1-year-old walking into the water on Concourse Parkway. The warrant says Calabrese-Lewis was later seen walking back toward Peachtree Dunwoody Road without the child. Investigators say she was then found naked and having some sort of episode.

“They live in the area, the father showed up was there with us, asked where the child was, and she responded with something along the lines of at the bottom of the pool,” said Sgt. Matt McGinnis, Sandy Springs Police Department. “It’s the worst part of this job. We all get into policing for a lot of different reasons, and none of them are to handle this type of call.”

RELATED | Grandfather of 1-year-old found in Sandy Springs pond releases statement

The Department of Family and Children Services said they received a report of suspected abuse the day before baby Nirvana’s death and tried to visit the home for a welfare check the day of the tragedy. They are working with the police on this investigation.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Georgia woman Mindi Kassotis
GBI identifies remains of Georgia woman, husband charged with murder
The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
76-year-old man identified as deadly Coweta Co. shooting victim
FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2017 file photo Young Thug attends the 3rd Annual Diamond Ball in New...
Young Thug’s lawyer confirms rapper was “evaluated”
Police respond to a scene with lights and sirens on.
Fulton Co. Medical Examiner identified girl who drowned in pool
Asia Calabrese-Lewis
Grandfather of 1-year-old found in Sandy Springs pond releases statement

Latest News

Salvation Army to give away 1,500 free fans
Anonymous donor helps Salvation Army keep Atlanta’s seniors cool during summer
Sandy Springs mother accused of killing toddler due in court
Sandy Springs mother accused of killing toddler due in court
Metal plate on DeKalb Ave
Crews to begin resurfacing problematic road in Atlanta, delays expected
Marietta woman celebrates a special Mother's Day.
Mom holds this Mother’s Day close to her heart after her toddler’s health scare