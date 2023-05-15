Positively Georgia
South Carolina deputies discover 1.5K grams of cocaine in ‘fake pregnancy belly’

Anthony Miller (top) and Cemeka Mitchem (bottom)
Anthony Miller (top) and Cemeka Mitchem (bottom)(Anderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Mariya Murrow
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Anderson County, SC (Atlanta News First) - A traffic stop in Anderson County resulted in an unusual discovery and two arrests.

Anthony Miller and “mom-to-be” Cemeka Mitchem were traveling along I-85 when they were stopped by deputies with the Special Investigation Division and Directed Patrol Unit, they wrote on Facebook.

During the stop, authorities say the couple had conflicting stories about Mitchem’s “due date.” At some point during the interaction, deputies say Mitchem began to run leading drugs to fall from her fake rubber pregnancy belly.

In total, deputies seized more than 1500 grams of cocaine. The couple was arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

