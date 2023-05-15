Positively Georgia
SUV slams into school over weekend, causing extensive damage

Photo of Ford Explorer that slammed into preschool in Gainesville
Photo of Ford Explorer that slammed into preschool in Gainesville(Primrose School of Gainesville)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A car slammed into the Primrose School of Gainesville leaving behind a trail of destruction, according to a post on social media.

They said the crash happened around 3 a.m. on Saturday. It is unclear if any injuries were reported. The post says that the school was open on Monday for the children and families and with help from a restoration crew.

Photos shared from the school showed a Ford Explorer SUV with heavy damage to the front end, windshield, and side-view mirrors. Heavy damage is seen in what appeared to be a classroom of the school. It is unclear what caused the crash.

According to the Facebook page, the Primrose School is a “national family of private accredited early education and care schools across the country.” It is a private early education organization that specializes in teaching children beginning at six weeks old, infants, toddlers, preschool, kidnergarten, and after-school programs.

Photo of damage to Primrose School of Gainesville after SUV slammed into building.
Photo of damage to Primrose School of Gainesville after SUV slammed into building.(Primrose School of Gainesville)
Photo of damage to Primrose School of Gainesville after SUV slammed into building.
Photo of damage to Primrose School of Gainesville after SUV slammed into building.(Primrose School of Gainesville)
Photo of damage to Primrose School of Gainesville after SUV slammed into building.
Photo of damage to Primrose School of Gainesville after SUV slammed into building.(Primrose School of Gainesville)

