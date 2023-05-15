SUV slams into school over weekend, causing extensive damage

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A car slammed into the Primrose School of Gainesville leaving behind a trail of destruction, according to a post on social media.

They said the crash happened around 3 a.m. on Saturday. It is unclear if any injuries were reported. The post says that the school was open on Monday for the children and families and with help from a restoration crew.

Photos shared from the school showed a Ford Explorer SUV with heavy damage to the front end, windshield, and side-view mirrors. Heavy damage is seen in what appeared to be a classroom of the school. It is unclear what caused the crash.

According to the Facebook page, the Primrose School is a “national family of private accredited early education and care schools across the country.” It is a private early education organization that specializes in teaching children beginning at six weeks old, infants, toddlers, preschool, kidnergarten, and after-school programs.

Photo of damage to Primrose School of Gainesville after SUV slammed into building. (Primrose School of Gainesville)

