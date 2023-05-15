Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Umpire arrested, accused of putting deputy in a chokehold

A Ballparks National game on Kissick Way in Macks Creek went sour after a disturbance call was...
A Ballparks National game on Kissick Way in Macks Creek went sour after a disturbance call was made to Camden County Sheriff’s department, involving a parent and an umpire.(kctv)
By KY3 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACKS CREEK, Mo. (KYTV/Gray News) - Camden County deputies arrested an umpire after investigators say he placed a deputy in a chokehold following an argument at a ball game.

Neal A. Sidebottom, 56, of Versailles, Missouri, faces charges of first-degree assault of a special victim with serious physical injury and resisting arrest.

The incident happened Saturday at the Ballparks National on Kissick Way in Macks Creek. Investigators say the deputy spoke with a woman who claimed Sidebottom shoved her out of his way during a disagreement.

When the deputy approached the umpire to get his statement, investigators say Sidebottom refused to identify himself and walked away.

Investigators said when the deputy stopped him, he took him to the ground in a chokehold. After a struggle, several spectators pulled the umpire off the deputy.

Emergency crews took the deputy to a hospital for treatment of injuries.

A judge ordered Sidebottom held on a $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 KYTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Georgia woman Mindi Kassotis
GBI identifies remains of Georgia woman, husband charged with murder
The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
76-year-old man identified as deadly Coweta Co. shooting victim
FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2017 file photo Young Thug attends the 3rd Annual Diamond Ball in New...
Young Thug’s lawyer confirms rapper was “evaluated”
Police respond to a scene with lights and sirens on.
Fulton Co. Medical Examiner identified girl who drowned in pool
Asia Calabrese-Lewis
Grandfather of 1-year-old found in Sandy Springs pond releases statement

Latest News

A family continues to mourn a loved one killed in the Laguna Heights, Texas, tornado.
'We were in shock': Father of newborn killed in tornado, family says
Anthony Miller (top) and Cemeka Mitchem (bottom)
South Carolina deputies discover 1.5K grams of cocaine in ‘fake pregnancy belly’
Ana Moreno (left) was killed by a stray bullet while she was shopping for prom dresses with her...
Mom killed by stray bullet while prom dress shopping with daughter, police say
FILE - Cattle graze along a section of the Missouri River that includes the Upper Missouri...
Biden plan would open leases to conservation, not just drilling and grazing
A New Era: Fort Benning to Fort Moore
A New Era: Fort Benning to Fort Moore