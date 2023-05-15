Victor Hill boards private jet in vacation attire as he heads to federal prison

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Former Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill was seen boarding a private jet Monday as he is expected to report to federal prison to start his 18-month sentence.

In the video, you can see him talking on his phone approaching the plane wearing sunglasses, a large tiger t-shirt, shorts and flip-flops -- as if he was ready for vacation, not prison. During his term as sheriff, Hill has been known to like the spotlight. He posted this video to his social media accounts with the caption “Strength and Honor!”

It is likely that he is on his way to a low-security prison in Arkansas. He was ordered to report by today.

Hill was convicted of violating the rights of inmates in October 2022 and sentenced to 18 months in prison.

According to officials, several inmates had reported Hill kept them strapped in a restraint chair for hours on end even though they were not resisting. A jury found that Hill’s actions had no “legitimate nonpunitive governmental purpose” and violated the inmates’ civil rights.

Hill filed two motions to postpone his sentence: a motion for bond pending appeal and a motion to continue the self-surrender date. The motions claimed there were three “substantial questions of law” that could overturn the conviction if ruled in Hill’s favor. The court rejected all three arguments.

Just last week a federal judge denied two motions by Hill to maintain his freedom pending his appeal of a conviction for civil rights violations.

