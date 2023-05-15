Youth program Glaciers Ice, alternative to the “Atlanta Water Boyz”

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Glaciers Italian Ice is a young entrepreneurship program that was founded to keep youth and young adults safe. The program is an alternative to the Atlanta “Water Boyz, focusing on keeping them safe, educated and employed.

According to glaciersice.org, the program comes as a result of the 1000 calls received since 2020 about the youth selling water on the streets The program was created to strategize, organize, and mobilize a viable solution to stop complaints calls received about aggressive sales tactics, obstructing traffic and the unwilliness to clean the area when they were done selling.

The action of the “Water Boyz” resulted in 32 arrests, 18 shootings and the unfortunate murder of 18-year-old Jalanni Press who was killed n midtown over a $10.00 water bottle dispute, says a statement from the Glaciers Ice website.

The program is for males 14-24 and they are currently accepting applications.

