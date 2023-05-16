Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

8-foot-2-inch alligator found in backyard of home in south Georgia

(Lee Peck FOX 10 News)
By Natasha Pollard
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - What a Mother’s Day surprise! An 8-foot-2-inch alligator was found over the weekend in a fenced-in backyard in Houston County.

Deputies said in a social post that Rebecca Galeazzo, a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Animal Enforcement Officer and a crew assisted in capturing the alligator. They say the alligator was a fighter but they were able to successfully release it unharmed back into the wild.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Clayton County sheriff Victor Hill
Victor Hill boards private jet in vacation attire as he heads to federal prison
Photo of Georgia woman Mindi Kassotis
GBI identifies remains of Georgia woman, husband charged with murder
Body recovered after weekend boat crash, officials say
1 charged with boating under the influence in deadly Jackson Lake crash
FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2017 file photo Young Thug attends the 3rd Annual Diamond Ball in New...
Young Thug’s lawyer confirms rapper was “evaluated”
‘It was crazy’ | Fulton DFCS whistleblower reveals appalling living conditions for kids
Federal probe into DFCS continuing despite new policy guidelines

Latest News

Jamie Foxx (Source: Boxcar)
Jamie Foxx undergoing physical rehabilitation in Chicago
Eric Tolbert is facing three counts of felony aggravated cruelty to animals.
Testimony begins in animal cruelty case involving Rockdale deputy
A home on Prado Terrace in Roswell was heavily damaged by fire overnight.
President of The Varsity, 8 others narrowly escape house fire in Roswell
JOSHUA KASPAREK mug shot
Man shot in road rage incident on Ga. 400, suspect arrested, deputies say