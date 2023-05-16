8-foot-2-inch alligator found in backyard of home in south Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - What a Mother’s Day surprise! An 8-foot-2-inch alligator was found over the weekend in a fenced-in backyard in Houston County.

Deputies said in a social post that Rebecca Galeazzo, a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Animal Enforcement Officer and a crew assisted in capturing the alligator. They say the alligator was a fighter but they were able to successfully release it unharmed back into the wild.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.