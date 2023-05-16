Breaking the stigma around reaching out for help

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Here at Atlanta News First, we’re prioritizing conversations about mental health and the importance of both resources and hope.

We want to warn you, we’re about to show you a story about a Georgia woman who overcame suicide attempts. Viewer discretion is advised.

The Georgia Crisis Hotline number is 1-800-715-4225. The National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline number is 988.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.