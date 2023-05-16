Cobb County tax assessments increase for most homeowners

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Some Cobb County homeowners could pay more in property taxes. New numbers reveal tax assessments are up for most homeowners due to a 13 percent increase in total values.

Anthony and Greta Priborkin thought moving to Georgia many years ago would be a lot cheaper, but now they’re not so sure.

They said the estimated tax rate on their Cobb County assessment nearly doubled from over $700 last year to more than $1,300 this year.

“Well, my husband is on Social Security, and I am getting closer to the same age and I feel like it’s going to be too much and groceries and everything else went up,” Greta Priborkin said.

“We’re getting like a 3 to 5 percent each year the last five years so it’s tough for me to pay $300 or $400 more each year because my Social Security doesn’t increase as much as the taxation,” Anthony Priborkin said.

As a result of the higher assessment, they went to the Cobb County Tax Assessors’ office on Tuesday to appeal the increase.

Chief Tax Appraiser Stephen White said the real estate market remains hot and continues to drive values up. Homeowners have 45 days from receipt of the assessment to make an appeal.

“Our total tax digest we anticipate will go up at least 13 percent this year. It’s a little early. We’ve done a projection. We have to let the assessment notices run their course; the appeal period run its course,” White said.

There is some good news for taxpayers. Cobb County has a floating homestead exemption to offset the increase. The state is also offering a one-time tax relief grant on your assessment of about $500.

“Big help. Big help in everything,” Greta Priborkin said.

