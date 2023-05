COBB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A crash investigation had the westbound lanes of I-285 closed just before I-75 in Cobb County for several hours Tuesday morning.

There were major traffic delays on I-285 West all during the morning. All lanes reopened just before 9:30 a.m.

BREAKING TRAFFIC UPDATE: Vehicles now being removed from I-285 west before I-75 that were involved in an injury crash in Cobb Co. Major delays continue on I-285 west leaving Sandy Springs. Live updates on @ATLNewsFirst & @peachtreetv pic.twitter.com/rsMO8L7JD6 — Rodney Harris (@RodneyHarrisTV) May 16, 2023

