Family escapes massive house fire overnight in Roswell

By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 5:11 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ROSWELL, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A family has been displaced after their home caught fire overnight in Roswell.

It happened just before midnight on the 400 block of Prado Terrace in the gated community of Lakeside at Ansley. Firefighters arrived at the scene within minutes after receiving calls from neighbors saying they could see flames and smoke coming from the home.

“Our crews responded to a house fire. It was called in by neighbors after they saw smoke coming from the rear of the house. Our first arriving unit arrived in just six minutes,” said Chad Miller, Public Information Officer for the Roswell Fire Department.

The homeowner told Atlanta News First that he had just gotten back in town and was inside the home relaxing with his family when they started to smell smoke coming from the back of the house.

Officials say everyone in the house made it out safely but two of them were evaluated at the scene by medics for non-life-threatening injuries.

Most of the damage is in the back of the home and in the attic.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

