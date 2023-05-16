FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon/evening

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Scattered thunderstorms stayed mainly west of Atlanta Monday evening as they drifted out of Tennessee and Alabama. Any storms will likely weaken and fall apart after midnight, and the weather will most likely be dry for the morning commute. It will be a mild and humid start to the day with temperatures not far from 70 at sunrise in Atlanta.

The best chance of storms on Tuesday is in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s with moderate humidity before any storms develop. The risk of storms diminishes late tomorrow night. There is a low chance of strong to severe storms - especially in northeast Georgia. The main risks from severe storms are large hail and strong winds.

The weather will stay somewhat unsettled for much of the 7 Day Forecast. Scattered storms are possible on Wednesday and Thursday as it gradually turns cooler. The temperature may not get out of the 70s on Thursday and Friday. The early outlook for the weekend is for a low chance of thunderstorms on Saturday and mainly dry weather on Sunday as temperatures bounce back to near 80.

