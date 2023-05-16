Positively Georgia
FIRST ALERT: Storms in north Georgia this evening, tonight

By Rodney Harris
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 5:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Expect mostly cloudy skies in metro Atlanta this afternoon with highs in the low 80s. Scattered storms will move into the region after 6 p.m. this evening.

Tuesday’s summary

High - 84°

Normal High - 81°

Chance of rain - 60%

Warm, muggy start to Tuesday

It’s another warm and humid start to your day with morning temperatures in the upper 60s. There is some patchy fog out there, but it’s not dense. The morning and afternoon will be mostly dry with only an isolated shower expected.

FIRST ALERT for storms this evening, tonight

As a cool front moves into north Georgia tonight, we’ll see scattered storms after 6 p.m. this evening and continuing through the overnight hours. We’re expecting mostly rain and lightning, but isolated severe storms will be possible with damaging winds as the highest severe weather threat. The storms are expected to move out prior to your Wednesday morning commute.

Forecast map for 7 p.m. Tuesday
Forecast map for 7 p.m. Tuesday(Atlanta News First)
Forecast map for 2 a.m. Wednesday
Forecast map for 2 a.m. Wednesday(Atlanta News First)

Lower rain chances after tonight

The same front that will produce storms for us tonight will move south of metro Atlanta on Wednesday, but still be close enough to produce scattered storms mainly south of Atlanta. More showers will be possible on Thursday with drier weather on Friday.

