Griffin couple starved, imprisoned and abused 10-year-old boy, court documents show

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A couple has been arrested in connection to a child abuse case in Griffin, according to court documents obtained by Atlanta News First.

Arrest warrants show Tyler Shindley and Krista Schindley were taken into custody on May 12 after officers discovered the condition of a 10-year-old boy in their care.

The couple faces charges of cruelty to children, false imprisonment, simple battery, criminal attempt to commit a felony and murder. The affidavit alleges that Tyler Shindley intentionally withheld food from the victim and Krista Schindley locked the juvenile in his bedroom with no access to food, lights, hot or warm running water, outside view, toilet paper, electronic communication, human interaction, adult supervision or access to exit the bedroom for “extended periods of time and on multiple occasions.”

Court documents go on to suggest that Krista Schindley not only abused the young boy, but did so in the presence of other minors in the home. Authorities have charged her with battery and simple battery in connection to these acts.

The Spalding County Cornorer tells Atlanta News First his office has not yet investigated the death of the 10-year-old, despite the murder charge.

Griffin officials are set to provide an update into an abuse case that is likely connected to these arrest warrants. Atlanta News First+ will have live coverage.

