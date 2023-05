Man charged with murder after Henry County inmate dies

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Henry County man has been charged with murder after a Henry County inmate died almost a month after an altercation.

Cameron Crayton has been charged with murder after a man died at Grady Hospital May 14. The man had been in an altercation at Henry County Jail and was taken to Grady with “life-threatening injuries.

In addition to the murder charge, Crayton is also charged with aggravated battery. A third person in the altercation was also injured.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.