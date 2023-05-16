Man shot in road rage incident on Ga. 400, suspect arrested, deputies say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was shot in a road rage incident Monday morning after admitting he was driving too closely along Ga. 400 in Forsyth County.

The man told 911 operators that he was shot in the arm by a man driving a white Toyota, according to a statement from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim said they were driving southbound in the fast lane, admittedly following the Toyota too closely while blowing the horn. He told police that he eventually passed the Toyota and continued southbound when the other driver started to follow him.

He said the driver began shooting at his truck when the driver’s-side window shattered, and a fragment of the bullet went into the victim’s arm, deputies said.

The victim added that they attempted to follow the Toyota but lost sight of them on Pendley Road and pulled over to call 911.

Deputies said while they were interviewing the victim, they found the Toyota involved in the incident, made a traffic stop and identified the driver as 31-year-old Joshua Kasparek.

During the investigation, they said they found that the suspect had a family violence order against him which says he is ordered not to possess or purchase a firearm or ammunition.

Kasparek was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, reckless driving and violation of the court order. He is currently being held at Forsyth County Jail with no bond.

