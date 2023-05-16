Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Marijuana use in first trimester may harm embryo, study says

A new study finds marijuana use can cause harm in the first trimester of pregnancy.
A new study finds marijuana use can cause harm in the first trimester of pregnancy.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you are pregnant and use any form of cannabis product, you may want to consider stopping.

A new study found a significant health impact of marijuana use on fetal development as early as the beginning of pregnancy.

According to the study, published Tuesday in the journal Frontiers in Pediatrics, marijuana use can harm fetal development in the first trimester before many women even know they’re pregnant.

It found THC and CBD exposure in the womb are linked to childhood obesity and higher blood sugar.

The study further suggests that marijuana use may also be linked to a decrease in birth weight, as well as aggression, anxiety and even autism in children.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Clayton County sheriff Victor Hill
Victor Hill boards private jet in vacation attire as he heads to federal prison
Photo of Georgia woman Mindi Kassotis
GBI identifies remains of Georgia woman, husband charged with murder
Body recovered after weekend boat crash, officials say
1 charged with boating under the influence in deadly Jackson Lake crash
Anthony Miller (top) and Cemeka Mitchem (bottom) were arrested and charged with trafficking...
South Carolina deputies discover 1.5K grams of cocaine in ‘fake pregnancy belly’
‘It was crazy’ | Fulton DFCS whistleblower reveals appalling living conditions for kids
Federal probe into DFCS continuing despite new policy guidelines

Latest News

FILE - This Nov. 20, 2012 file photo shows country music legend Willie Nelson on NBC's "Today"...
Willie Nelson’s 90th birthday concerts getting a theatrical release
A home on Prado Terrace in Roswell was heavily damaged by fire overnight.
Family escapes massive house fire overnight in Roswell
FILE - Line cooks are seen in this restaurant kitchen. Spending is up at bars and restaurants,...
Retail sales up 0.4% in April from March
Crash on I-285 West before I-75 in Cobb County.
I-285 West back open near I-75 in Cobb County after crash investigation
Jeep owners will get notification letters starting June 30.
Stellantis recalls nearly 220,000 Jeep Cherokee SUVs worldwide due to fire risk