Music Midtown announces its return to Piedmont Park for 3-day event | Full lineup

Garbage performs at Piedmont Park on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2012, in Atlanta. (Photo by Robb Cohen/RobbsPhotos/Invision/AP)(Robb Cohen | Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Music fans, get ready! Music Midtown is returning to Piedmont Park for three days.

Live Nation made the announcement on Tuesday that it would be returning this year after it was canceled last year. While it was never confirmed, many speculated that the cancellation was due to state gun laws.

This will be a three-day event for the first time, they said.

The lineup includes 40 artists across four stages that includes performances by Billie Eilish, P!nk, Guns N’ Roses, The 1975, Lil Baby, J.I.D, Pitbull, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Incubus, Niall Horan and dozens more.

The event will take place Sept. 15-17 and tickets go on sale May 18 at 10 a.m. For more information, full lineup and ticket information, visit www.musicmidtown.com.

