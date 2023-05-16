Nearly 2 pounds of marijuana seized from Carroll County home

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A search of a Carroll County home uncovered nearly two pounds of marijuana, four ounces of meth and multiple pieces of drug paraphernalia, according to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

A search warrant for Adrian Walker’s home found 1.75 pounds of marijuana, 4 oz of meth, THC Wax, a scheduled 1 substance, cocaine, and THC pens at the home.

Walker was charged with trafficking meth, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of cocaine, and possession of a schedule 1 substance.

