Nearly 2 pounds of marijuana seized from Carroll County home
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A search of a Carroll County home uncovered nearly two pounds of marijuana, four ounces of meth and multiple pieces of drug paraphernalia, according to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.
A search warrant for Adrian Walker’s home found 1.75 pounds of marijuana, 4 oz of meth, THC Wax, a scheduled 1 substance, cocaine, and THC pens at the home.
Walker was charged with trafficking meth, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of cocaine, and possession of a schedule 1 substance.
