Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Nearly 2 pounds of marijuana seized from Carroll County home

Adrian Walker
Adrian Walker(Carroll County Sheriff's Office)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A search of a Carroll County home uncovered nearly two pounds of marijuana, four ounces of meth and multiple pieces of drug paraphernalia, according to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

A search warrant for Adrian Walker’s home found 1.75 pounds of marijuana, 4 oz of meth, THC Wax, a scheduled 1 substance, cocaine, and THC pens at the home.

Walker was charged with trafficking meth, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of cocaine, and possession of a schedule 1 substance.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Clayton County sheriff Victor Hill
Victor Hill boards private jet in vacation attire as he heads to federal prison
Photo of Georgia woman Mindi Kassotis
GBI identifies remains of Georgia woman, husband charged with murder
Body recovered after weekend boat crash, officials say
1 charged with boating under the influence in deadly Jackson Lake crash
FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2017 file photo Young Thug attends the 3rd Annual Diamond Ball in New...
Young Thug’s lawyer confirms rapper was “evaluated”
‘It was crazy’ | Fulton DFCS whistleblower reveals appalling living conditions for kids
Federal probe into DFCS continuing despite new policy guidelines

Latest News

A hospital EKG machine monitoring a patient's vitals
Artificial intelligence promises life-saving capabilities for cardiac patients
Artificial intelligence promises life-saving capabilities for cardiac patients
North DeKalb mall
North DeKalb Mall renamed as part of a redevelopment
Mauldin Garmon
Oxycodone, Xanax, guns seized from Monroe County home