North DeKalb Mall renamed as part of a redevelopment

The North DeKalb Mall is being renamed as part of a redevelopment project.
By Jasmina Alston
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The North DeKalb Mall is being renamed as part of a redevelopment project.

The new name is Lulah Hills and consists of a 73-acre mixed-use redevelopment that includes retail and restaurant space, 1,700 multifamily units, 100 townhomes, a 150-key hotel, and a trail.

In December 2022, DeKalb County leaders established the site as a Tax Allocation District (TAD). That means the increased property taxes generated by new development here will help finance the revitalization project. The TAD will also cover areas near the mall property, including North Druid Hills Road and Lawrenceville Highway.

Dorian DeBarr is the president of Decide DeKalb. His organization is the driving force behind DeKalb’s economic development plans. He previously told Atlanta News First that the developer plans to remake the mostly vacant mall into something resembling the Avalon in Alpharetta.

RELATED: North DeKalb Mall to undergo major redevelopment

Some residents told Atlanta News First they are excited about the project, while others said they’re also fine with no changes.

“I think it’s fine, it’s good for the community,” Henry, a resident, said. “But I think it’s good like it is.”

Demolition of the mall is expected to begin later this year, with the initial phases to be completed by 2025.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

