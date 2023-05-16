Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Oxycodone, Xanax, guns seized from Monroe County home

Mauldin Garmon
Mauldin Garmon(Monroe County Sheriff's Office)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A search of a Monroe County home uncovered “a quantity of Oxycodone, Xanax” and multiple guns, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

A search warrant for a home on Kent Drive was obtained after “numerous complaints of unusual activity” came into the sheriff’s office. The warrant was executed May 15.

Mauldin Garmon was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, sale of schedule II narcotics and possession of schedule IV narcotics.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Clayton County sheriff Victor Hill
Victor Hill boards private jet in vacation attire as he heads to federal prison
Photo of Georgia woman Mindi Kassotis
GBI identifies remains of Georgia woman, husband charged with murder
Body recovered after weekend boat crash, officials say
1 charged with boating under the influence in deadly Jackson Lake crash
FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2017 file photo Young Thug attends the 3rd Annual Diamond Ball in New...
Young Thug’s lawyer confirms rapper was “evaluated”
‘It was crazy’ | Fulton DFCS whistleblower reveals appalling living conditions for kids
Federal probe into DFCS continuing despite new policy guidelines

Latest News

North DeKalb mall
North DeKalb Mall renamed as part of a redevelopment
Garbage performs at Piedmont Park on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2012, in Atlanta. (Photo by Robb...
Music Midtown announces its return to Piedmont Park for 3-day event | Full lineup
Some Cobb County homeowners could pay more in property taxes.
Cobb County tax assessments increase for most homeowners
Decatur Police release a sketch of a man accused of sexually assaulting woman last week.
Decatur police search for man accused of sexually assaulting woman at gunpoint