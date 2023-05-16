Oxycodone, Xanax, guns seized from Monroe County home

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A search of a Monroe County home uncovered “a quantity of Oxycodone, Xanax” and multiple guns, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

A search warrant for a home on Kent Drive was obtained after “numerous complaints of unusual activity” came into the sheriff’s office. The warrant was executed May 15.

Mauldin Garmon was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, sale of schedule II narcotics and possession of schedule IV narcotics.

