Police: Car break-in turns into robbery in Gwinnett County

Gwinnett County Robbery Detectives are looking for a man suspected of robbing a woman in...
Gwinnett County Robbery Detectives are looking for a man suspected of robbing a woman in Lawrenceville.
By Natasha Pollard
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gwinnett County police are looking for a man suspected of robbing a woman in Lawrenceville, they said.

According to police, on May 9, at McKendree United Methodist Church on Lawrenceville Suwanee Road, a man broke into a woman’s car while she was inside the church. They said that when she noticed someone in her car, she went outside to confront the man, and that’s when he left the scene leaving behind his cell phone inside her car.

They added that the suspect realized he left his cell phone in her car and returned shortly after demanding it back.

The woman refused and told him she is waiting on the police when he pointed a gun at her, police said in a news release. That’s when the man broke out her window to get the phone back.

He left in a gray or silver Jeep Liberty driven by another man, police said. The jeep had decals on the back windshield that read “Cars $500 Down www.GreatCityCars.com (614) 522-6500”, they said.

The man is described to be around 19 or 20 years old, about 6 feet tall, weighing around 180 pounds wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Gwinnett County Police Department detectives at 770-513-5300.

