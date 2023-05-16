Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Report: Chocolate milk may be banned in schools

FILE - Chocolate milk may soon be banned in schools, according to a report.
FILE - Chocolate milk may soon be banned in schools, according to a report.(CNN Newsource)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture is considering a ban on flavored milk, including chocolate and strawberry, in elementary and middle schools, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.

According to the report, the USDA says chocolate milk can contain as much sugar as soda and is considering two options. One limits flavored milk to only high schools and the other option allows it to stay. Both include a proposed added sugar limit for flavored milk.

“From a public health perspective, it makes a lot of sense to try to limit the servings of these flavored milks because they do have quite a lot of added sugar,” Erica Lauren Kenney, a nutrition professor with the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, said to the Wall Street Journal.

The Wall Street Journal reports a decision will be made early next year and enforced in 2025.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Clayton County sheriff Victor Hill
Victor Hill boards private jet in vacation attire as he heads to federal prison
Photo of Georgia woman Mindi Kassotis
GBI identifies remains of Georgia woman, husband charged with murder
Body recovered after weekend boat crash, officials say
1 charged with boating under the influence in deadly Jackson Lake crash
FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2017 file photo Young Thug attends the 3rd Annual Diamond Ball in New...
Young Thug’s lawyer confirms rapper was “evaluated”
‘It was crazy’ | Fulton DFCS whistleblower reveals appalling living conditions for kids
Federal probe into DFCS continuing despite new policy guidelines

Latest News

Family narrowly escapes house fire
Family narrowly escapes house fire
ANF+ RECORDING
Music Midtown returns in September
Stakeholders discuss Canton Street closure
Stakeholders discuss Canton Street closure plan
man arrested in road rage incident
Man arrested in road rage incident
This photo released by the Keene Police Department on Sunday, May 14, 2023, shows Angel Gomez....
12-year-old Texas boy among 2 arrested after fatal shooting at Sonic restaurant