Roswell leaders to discuss controversial plan to create downtown promenade

ROSWELL, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One week after Roswell business owners accused the mayor of being short-sighted and unconcerned about their livelihoods, city officials are scheduled to meet Tuesday and possibly vote on a plan to close Canton Street to thru traffic during weekends this summer.

Earlier this month, city leaders posted a 20-minute video on Roswell’s Facebook page featuring Mayor Kurt Wilson. In the video, Wilson described a pedestrian-friendly promenade concept designed to create a more vibrant downtown historic district. Wilson said he and other city leaders had been discussing the idea for almost a year and a half.

Several Canton Street business owners, however, said they felt blindsided by the plan. Some told the mayor that during occasional festivals, shutting down the streets inevitably leads to a drop in revenue, mainly because street parking is no longer available.

“You close it off, you’ll ruin our businesses,” said Judie Raiford, owner of Raiford Gallery. “We have evidence that every time the street is closed, we all lose money.”

Several business owners and residents urged city leaders to wait until a planned parking garage is built before moving forward with the promenade concept.

At last week’s discussion session, the mayor scheduled a follow-up meeting for May 16 at 9 a.m. at Roswell City Hall. If there’s a quorum of city council members, they would be able to vote on the matter if someone calls for a vote.

